Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 80, slight chance of thunderstorms
Drought conditions are worsening through much of Minnesota, with a chance of scattered thunderstorms this weekend and a heat wave on the way.
World
Cyclone Biparjoy weakens as it churns toward Pakistan after killing 2 in India and causing damage
Cyclone Biparjoy knocked out power and threw shipping containers into the sea in western India on Friday before weakening as it headed toward Pakistan, officials said.
Nation
Cleanup under way after storms hit swath of Southern states, killing at least 5, destroying homes
Cleanup efforts continued Friday after severe storms — including some that produced tornadoes — tore across a swath of Southern states, killing at least five people as they destroyed hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles into buildings and left hundreds of thousands without electricity.
Weather
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, June 16
World
Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe
Summer is wildfire season in southern Europe, but this year the continent's north is also at risk, with forest fire warnings in effect from Scotland to the Nordic and Baltic countries.