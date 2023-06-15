More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 80, hazy sun
Air quality alerts and drought conditions continue in much of the state. Friday may see clearer air, with chances of storms this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Smoky haze lingers, high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, June 15
Local
St. Paul had worst air quality in U.S. on Wednesday, but relief is coming
Heavy smoke will continue to linger Thursday over east-central and southern Minnesota, but "air quality should steadily improve for the Twin Cities today," the MPCA said.
Local
Air quality alert expanded as pollution reaches record levels
At 6 p.m., St. Paul had the worst air quality in the United States. "I think it's fair to say probably this one now is the worst episode in the Twin Cities," an air quality meteorologist with the MPCA said as the agency expanded its advisory into central Minnesota until early Friday.
Paul Douglas
Wildfire Smoke Hangs Around Through Thursday
Air quality alerts remain in place through Thursday as Canadian wildfire smoke continues to plague the Upper Midwest. We should clear that out in time for the weekend, but with the cleaner skies will come with warmer temperatures. - D.J. Kayser