Nation
New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in cars
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, warm and breezy
There's a chance of more storms continuing into early Saturday, with summery weather for the next few days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of more storms, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 29
World
Storm eases in Greece but flood risk remains high amid rising river levels
Bad weather eased in central Greece on Friday leaving widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the farming region that has been battered by two powerful storms in less than a month.
Paul Douglas
Strong Storms Possible Friday - Warming Up For The Weekend
A few strong storms are possible later in the day Friday - mainly north and west of the metro. Then we'll see 80s this weekend - and even the potential of a record high Sunday. - D.J. Kayser