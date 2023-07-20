More from Star Tribune
Business
Catastrophe losses double at Travelers as insurance industry and more regions absorb severe weather
Travelers, considered a bellwether for the insurance industry due to its size, said catastrophe losses doubled in its most recent quarter and the company swung to a loss as severe wind and hailstorms in a number of regions led to rising coverage claims.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79; partly to mostly cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of sprinkles this afternoon, with another chance for rain Friday afternoon. There's some heat on the way.
Variety
Homes become 'air fryers' in Phoenix heat, people sacrifice on AC for fear of cost
Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix. Air conditioning, which made modern Phoenix even possible, is a lifeline.
Local
Drought expands in Minnesota, with more heat on the way
Anoka County and areas near St. Cloud and Rochester have reached extreme drought conditions, while a large swath of east central Minnesota, including most of the Twin Cities metro area, has reached severe drought levels, a new report has found.
World
A Croatian firefighter has died in a storm that swept the Balkans, bringing the toll to 6 dead
A Croatian firefighter has died during a deadly storm that swept the Balkans after a heat wave, bringing the death toll to six, officials said Thursday.