More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 79, chance of storms
More clouds are rolling in, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend looks pleasant.
World
Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in
The German government on Friday warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for a sharp rise in temperatures over the weekend.
World
Chinese cities open air raid shelters for heat relief as extreme temperatures lead to deaths
Cities across China opened their air raid shelters to offer residents relief from the heat Friday as unusually high temperatures across parts of the country started claiming lives.
World
2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 55, including 8 children
The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 55 on Thursday after 12 people, including eight children, died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan amid fears of flash floods, authorities said.