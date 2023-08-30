More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, mostly sunny and a little smoky
It'll be dry, with a light southeast wind, and good conditions to enjoy tonight's full moon. Warmer weather is on the way.
Nation
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida and Georgia, swamping wide stretch of coast
Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummeling.
World
Typhoon Saola strengthens as it passes Taiwan on its way to China
Typhoon Saola strengthened overnight as it continued its path across the Pacific early Wednesday and headed for China's southern coast.
Nation
What makes Idalia so potent? It's feeding on intensely warm water that acts like rocket fuel
Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, Hurricane Idalia is rapidly strengthening as it bears down on Florida and the rest of the Gulf Coast. It's been happening a lot lately.