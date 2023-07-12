More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 78, mix of sun and clouds
Morning storms missed the Twin Cities area, and there's just a chance of showers this afternoon and clearing skies overnight.
Nation
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
Floodwaters receded in Vermont cities and towns pummeled by a storm that delivered two months of rain in two days, enabling people to focus on recovering from a disaster that trapped residents in homes, closed roadways and choked streets and businesses with mud and debris.
Business
Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe
Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.
Paul Douglas
A Few Showers Wednesday. Lingering This Weekend
A stalled area of low pressure swirling just north of the Canadian border will send waves of light rain showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder through our neck of the woods over the next few days. Total rain amounts look "meh". Late month we could see another surge of 90s and I'm not talking Fanny Packs and Scrunchies. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson