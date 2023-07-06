More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 77; mix of sun and clouds
It'll be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze and good air quality. There's a slight chance of isolated storms Friday afternoon.
Nation
Global heat is just the latest 2023 extreme that shows an Earth in crisis
As a warming Earth simmered into worrisome new territory this week, scientists said the unofficial records being set for average planetary temperature were a clear sign of how pollutants released by humans are warming their environment. But the heat is also just one way the planet is telling us something is gravely wrong, they said.
Nation
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
Earth's average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen a series of climate-change-driven extremes.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 6
World
Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 43 amid fears of floods, officials say
The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 43 on Thursday after four people died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore amid fears of floods, authorities said.