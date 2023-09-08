More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 76; sunny and pleasant
It'll be a nice day. Saturday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Nation
Heat hits New England, leading to school closures, early dismissals
The heat that has gripped much of the nation has seeped into New England, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early on Friday, while the mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opened around the city.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 8
World
2 dead in Hong Kong amid extreme rain and flash floods that also struck southern China
Heavy rain in Hong Kong and southern China overnight flooded city streets and some subway stations, with hundreds evacuated and two deaths reported in Hong Kong.
World
Hong Kong closes schools as torrential rain floods streets, subway station
Hong Kong on Friday closed schools and halted trading on the stock exchange as torrential rain lashed the city overnight, flooding streets in parts of the city as well as an underground subway station.