World
Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico's Pacific coast and could bring rain to US Southwest
Hilary strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast Thursday, and it could bring heavy rain to the U.S. southwest by the weekend.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76; sunny and breezy
Wildfire smoke brings air quality concerns through Friday, with a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Smoky haze, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 17
World
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
Days of relentless rain in India's Himalayan region have killed at least 72 people this week, a government official said Thursday, as a heavy monsoon triggered landslides and flash floods that have submerged roads, washed away buildings and left residents scrambling for safety.
Weather
Five-day heat wave headed for Minnesota
The hottest day of the year in the Twin Cities was 96 degrees on July 27 — a mark that could be eclipsed during the Saturday through Tuesday heat wave.