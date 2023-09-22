More from Star Tribune
Nation
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off the US mid-Atlantic coast, expected to bring heavy rain and wind
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and was expected to bring heavy rain, storm surge and windy conditions over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Friday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 76, cloudy and breezy
There's a chance of spotty showers this afternoon. Heavy rain or severe weather is possible Saturday, with a lingering shower threat Sunday and Monday.
World
Ice pops cool down monkeys in Brazil at a Rio zoo during a rare winter heat wave
Upon spotting a zookeeper laden with a bucket full of fruit-flavored ice pops, black spider monkeys in Rio de Janeiro's BioParque gracefully swung their way towards him on Friday, chattering excitedly.
Local
A warmer, drier Minnesota winter? Early forecasts say so.
The Climate Prediction Center says temperatures from November through March will likely run above normal for most of the state.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy and 76
There's a chance of showers and storms this weekend.