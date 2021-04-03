More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 16 of Derek Chauvin trial: Supervisor detailed to jurors the immediate aftermath of George Floyd's death
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 69, sunny and dry
It'll be mild today, with a low of 46, and warmer and windier tomorrow, with a chance of thunderstorms Monday.
Nation
Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta
Hurricane Delta, which made landfall about 11 miles (about 18 kilometers) from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier, cost $2.9 billion in the United States and was linked to six deaths in the U.S. and Mexico, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 69, sunny and mild
It'll be a beautiful day, with an even warmer Sunday ahead.
Nation
Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead
Two smugglers were sentenced to federal prison on Friday for leading three sisters from Mexico into California, where they froze to death in a mountain snowstorm.
Evening forecast: Low of 40 ahead of weekend with above-average warmth
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.