Nation House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker's gavel as opposition deepens
Business
Gale-force winds and floods strike Northern Europe. At least 3 people killed in the UK
Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in Northern Europe as the region endured more heavy rain on Friday that forecasters say will continue into the weekend. Three deaths in the U.K. were blamed on the bad weather.
World
Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico's Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic
Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula in the Pacific.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 68, sunny and nice
It'll be pleasant and warm, but there's some cooler, cloudier and windier weather on the way Saturday, with a chance of rain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 20
Paul Douglas
Friday The Warmest Of MEA Weekend - Sun/Cloud Mix Continues
A quiet MEA weekend weather-wise in the metro continues into Friday, with highs in the mid-60s expected. A mix of sun and clouds continues through the weekend, before a bit of a pattern change is expected next week. - D.J. Kayser