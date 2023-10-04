More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 66, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be breezy, with some clearing this afternoon. There's a chance of showers early Thursday, with some cooler air on the way.
World
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe drenched the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday as it spun away from the northeast Caribbean on a path that would take it toward Bermuda and later New England and Atlantic Canada.
World
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it's too late
Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding targets to slow climate change before it's too late, warning that God's increasingly warming creation is fast reaching a ''point of no return.''
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 4
World
Flights canceled and schools closed as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Koinu
Flights were canceled and schools were closed in parts of Taiwan on Wednesday as the island braced for strong winds and downpours brought by Typhoon Koinu.