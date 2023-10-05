More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 63, breezy with a chance of showers
We'll see increasing clouds, with chances of showers through Friday. Northern Minnesota may see a wintry mix.
World
1 dead, more than 300 injured as Typhoon Koinu sweeps parts of Taiwan
Typhoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan on Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 300 as it brought pounding rain and record-breaking winds to the island, leading to school and office closures.
Paul Douglas
Extended precipitation outlook through next week shows limited rainfall across Minnesota
Some of the heaviest amounts will be found across the northern half of the state and especially closer to the international border.
Nation
September sizzled to records and was so much warmer than average scientists call it 'mind-blowing'
After a summer of record-smashing heat, warming somehow got even worse in September as Earth set a new mark for how far above normal temperatures were, the European climate agency reported Thursday.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 55; mostly cloudy with a cooldown coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.