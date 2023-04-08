More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
It's been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 61, lots of sunshine
It finally feels like spring, with even warmer weather on the way. There's a chance of showers Sunday afternoon.
Sports
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
The second round of the Masters resumed at Augusta National on Saturday, and there was little evidence that three towering pine trees had fallen near patrons a day earlier during storms that resulted in the suspension of play.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 61, lots of sun
It'll finally feel like spring, with even warmer weather on the way. There's a chance of showers Sunday afternoon.
Paul Douglas
60s For Easter Weekend With A Few Showers Around Sunday
The first 60s of the year are likely in the metro this weekend! We will watch some rain showers around from midday onward Sunday, but morning egg hunts should be dry. 70s then look to make an appearance for the middle of next week. - D.J. Kayser