More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 60, sunny and mild
It'll be the nicer day of the weekend, with a cooldown and some wet weather on the way early next week.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 60, sunny and mild
It'll be nice this weekend, but there's some rain and snow on the way early next week.
Weather
Warm & Sunny Saturday. Somewhat Sour Monday
Residents of southern Minnesota may want to take out a restraining order against Old Man Winter by Monday. The same storm about to pummel Denver with 1-3 feet of snow will brush far southern Minnesota with plowable amounts Monday into early Tuesday. Early model runs suggest an inch or two metro, with over 6inches closer to the Iowa border. Lovely. A fine, sun-filled weekend is likely with upper 50s today, followed by a string of 40s next week. AOK. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 33; clear, with a starlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 45 and sunny
We've had below average snowfall and above average temperatures for March, with a mild weekend on tap.