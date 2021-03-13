Weather

Residents of southern Minnesota may want to take out a restraining order against Old Man Winter by Monday. The same storm about to pummel Denver with 1-3 feet of snow will brush far southern Minnesota with plowable amounts Monday into early Tuesday. Early model runs suggest an inch or two metro, with over 6inches closer to the Iowa border. Lovely. A fine, sun-filled weekend is likely with upper 50s today, followed by a string of 40s next week. AOK. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson