Afternoon forecast: High of 60, plenty of sun
Today will be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze. There are rounds of significant rain on the way starting Thursday afternoon through early Saturday, with up to 3 inches possible.
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 60; rain arrives Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 11
Paul Douglas
Fine Fall Weather Spills Into Wednesday
A soaking rainstorm is still brewing from late Thursday into Saturday morning as a slow-moving storm sloshes to our south. Weather models consistently print out 1-2" rain with up to 3" in a few spots. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 37; cooling off with mainly clear skies
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon weather: High of 56, sunny
There was a widespread frost and freeze last night, and we can expect more of the same tonight. There's a chance of significant rain starting Thursday afternoon.