A likely selection, Gophers could face unattractive NCAA tournament draw
The coming weeks will determine whether or not the Gophers will have a favorable path in the NCAA tournament. Being winless on the road isn't helping.
Coronavirus
Daily COVID-19 numbers show continued pandemic decline in Minnesota
Declining signs of viral spread offer encouragement ahead of looming state decisions on restrictions, school reopenings.
Afternoon forecast: High of 6, high clouds; chance of light snow Wed.
It'll finally get above zero, with a chance of light snow tomorrow.
Coronavirus
Hospitals across U.S. still ration N95 masks as stockpiles swell
The logistical breakdown is rooted in federal failures over the past year to coordinate supply chains and provide hospitals with clear rules about how to manage their medical equipment.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.