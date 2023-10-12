More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 55, rain on the way
We could get up to 3 inches of rain by early Saturday, with periods of heavy rain, and strong winds.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain arrives this afternoon, high 54; 1" to 3" possible by Saturday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Oct. 12
Paul Douglas
An Old Fashioned October Soaker Brewing
Models consistently print out 1-2" of rain by Saturday, and ECMWF (European model) suggests 1-3" for a broad swath of central and southern Minnesota. Here is the timeline: heaviest rain and strongest winds arrive Friday, with gusts up to 40 mph and a few embedded T-storms possible. Minor street and urban flooding can't even be ruled out. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
www.startribune.com
Evening forecast: Low of 44; increasing clouds with changes ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 60, plenty of sun
Today will be sunny to mostly sunny, with a light breeze. There are rounds of significant rain on the way starting Thursday afternoon through early Saturday, with up to 3 inches possible.