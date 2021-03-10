More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 53, rain, windy, threat of storms and snow
There's a risk of severe weather, with a wind advisory later today, and snow on the way.
Morning forecast: Rain, high 53; snow later to the northwest
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 10
Nation
Town north of Honolulu evacuated as stream floods
Catastrophic flooding from a stream swollen by heavy rains prompted officials to order evacuations from a town north of Honolulu on Tuesday, just one day after fears of a dam breach resulted in the same on the island of Maui.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; showers start late after warm, sunny day
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Evening forecast: Showers begin overnight
Latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.