More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods
Ron Caetano is packed and ready to go. His family photos and valuables are in the trailer and he's put food in carry totes. He moved the rabbits and chickens and their automatic feeders to higher ground.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 52, sunny to mostly sunny
It's still cooler than average, as seasonal flooding nears cresting. It'll be frosty overnight, with some nicer weather on the way Wednesday and chances of rain later in the week.
Paul Douglas
Spring Should Come With A Warning Label
More sunshine today and Wednesday helps us green up a little faster, with showers returning by Thursday. This weekend a massive, full-latitude storm will stall over the Great Lakes, pulling rain and wet snow out of Canada into Minnesota and Wisconsin. A few inches for the Arrowhead? Maybe a little MSP slush Monday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson