More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 51, sunny and breezy
Is it finally spring? It'll be sunny Friday, with temperatures on the rise and more sunshine ahead, with a chance of showers Sunday afternoon.
Paul Douglas
Warmer For The Easter Weekend With A Few Shower Chances
We'll see quite a warm up heading into the Easter holiday weekend, with 50s for the Twins Home Opener Friday, 60s for Saturday and Easter Sunday, and then 70s next week. A few showers are possible Friday Night and again Easter afternoon. - D.J. Kayser
Variety
Utah avalanche leads to shelter-in-place order at ski resort
After an hourslong search, a Utah ski resort confirmed that nobody was hurt or killed from an avalanche that gushed from the backcountry into its boundaries on Thursday.