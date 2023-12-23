More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 50, rain on the way
Fog will continue into midday, with gradual clearing before rain arrives. It'll continue on Christmas and Christmas Eve, with 1 to 2 inches possible in the Twin Cities area.
Morning forecast: High of 50, clouds and fog
It'll be foggy this morning, turning mostly cloudy. Showers will move through the state starting this evening, with more on the way on Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy Saturday - Record High Possible Christmas Eve With Rain Into Christmas Day
There won't be travel issues besides clouds and fog on Saturday as highs climb to near 50F in the metro. Rainy weather moves in for Christmas Eve with record highs. While it'll be cooler for Christmas, I think we'll see all rain. After that... maybe some mixed precip. Tuesday/Wednesday? - D.J. Kayser
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Alaska may be your best bet, as U.S. ski resorts see rain, not snow
For most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, this year's prospects aren't good.