More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 47, cloudy with chance of showers
It'll be a gray day, with a chance of precipitation in the evening and overnight into Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, chance of showers, high 47
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 7
World
40 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousands
Heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 40 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia, aid agencies reported Monday.
Paul Douglas
Some Rain Chances Tuesday And Tuesday Night
A few showers are possible midday Tuesday in the metro, with more possible Tuesday Night. Otherwise, another mainly cloudy day is expected. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s through at least mid-next week. - D.J. Kayser