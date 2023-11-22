More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 47, breezy with increasing clouds
Today will see above average temperatures, but cooler weather is on the way.
Morning forecast: Warming up to 47; then a chilly but dry Thanksgiving
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov, 22
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.
Giving Thanks For A Colder, Quieter Climate
We may hit 50F today with bright sunshine, before colder air arrives on Thanksgiving. Dry weather lingers into Saturday, but a coating of very light snow is possible Sunday. A nuisance snow. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Rain helps ease wildfires in North Carolina, but reprieve may be short
Heavy rain and lower temperatures helped slow down some wildfires in North Carolina on Tuesday, including blazes that had prompted evacuations of homes and campgrounds, forestry officials said.