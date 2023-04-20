Minnesota will test emergency weather alerts today at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. There are winter weather advisories and storm warnings in northern Minnesota. It'll be cool and windy, with heavy rain possible in the Twin Cities area, and a coating of snow Friday through Saturday.

