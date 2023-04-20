More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 46; rain and storms likely
Minnesota will test emergency weather alerts today at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. There are winter weather advisories and storm warnings in northern Minnesota. It'll be cool and windy, with heavy rain possible in the Twin Cities area, and a coating of snow Friday through Saturday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain in metro, snow up north; chilly, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 20
World
Study: Climate change causing more 'heat stress' in Europe
Europeans, particularly in the south of the continent, are being subjected to more heat stress during the summer months as climate change causes longer periods of extreme weather, a study published Thursday shows.
Local
Flooding escalates in Minnesota as rivers rise: 'Rain will not help'
After a winter of record-setting snowfall, melting snow and rain is flowing through tributaries across the state. The Crow River was expected to crest in Delano, Minn., on Wednesday.
Minneapolis
River flooding causing major impact on Minneapolis parklands
A variety of parks have flooded in Minneapolis due to the large amounts of snowmelt and rain entering the rivers.