More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 46, peeks of sun
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with more of the same Saturday. Sunday will bring warmer temps and a chance of showers.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 3
World
Storm Ciarán kills 5 people as it brings record rainfall to Italy, taking European death toll to 12
Record-breaking rain produced floods in a vast swath of Italy's Tuscany region as Storm Ciarán pushed into the country overnight trapping residents in their homes, inundating hospitals and overturning cars. At least five people were killed, bringing the storm's death toll in western Europe to 12 on Friday.
Business
Storm Ciarán whips western Europe, blowing record winds in France and leaving millions without power
Record-breaking winds in France and across much of western Europe left at least seven people dead and injured others as Storm Ciarán swept through the continent Thursday. The storm devastated homes, causing travel mayhem and cut power to a vast number of people.
Nation
Pioneering scientist says global warming is accelerating. Some experts call his claims overheated
One of modern climate science's pioneers is warning that the world isn't just steadily warming but is dangerously accelerating, according to a study that some other scientists call a bit overheated.