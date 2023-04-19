More from Star Tribune
Nation
Minnesota prepares for major flooding after snowy winter
Most of Minnesota should escape serious flooding over the next couple weeks, emergency managers said Wednesday, but cautioned that higher-than-expected rains in the coming days or rapid snowmelt in the Red River Valley could raise the threat.
Local
Fargo area hoping for a routine spring after severe flooding of years' past
The region has undertaken a slew of mitigation measures to protect from the Red River of the North.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 46; overcast with more rain on the way
More rain is likely this afternoon, with a chance of storms. There are winter storm watches Thursday in northern Minnesota, with a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area, and snow this weekend.
Local
Flooding escalates across Minnesota as rivers rise
The Crow River was expected to crest in Delano, Minn., on Wednesday.
World
Madagascar faces 'catastrophic' hunger after 3 cyclones
Battered by three intense cyclones in the space of a year, southeast Madagascar is experiencing the knock-on effect of those climatic disasters: ''catastrophic'' hunger in remote, inaccessible areas that is gaining little international attention, humanitarian groups say.