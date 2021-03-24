More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Trump's 'stolen election' lawyer now says no reasonable person would have believed her
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Trump's 'stolen election' lawyer now says no reasonable person would have believed her
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Trump's 'stolen election' lawyer now says no reasonable person would have believed her
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Trump's 'stolen election' lawyer now says no reasonable person would have believed her
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast:High of 45; rain stops early evening
Rain will continue into the early evening, and it'll be dry tomorrow.
Business
Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure
Congress is looking into last month's massive and deadly power outages across Texas and questioning officials who oversee the state's energy industry and electric grid.
Weather
Morning forecast: Soaking rain, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 24
Paul Douglas
March Soaking Tapers With Mild Bias Into Next Week
Considering we could be knee-deep in snow, or tracking flooding on our rivers, I'm relieved the weather pattern isn't more "active" than it is. That could have been a foot of snow, by the way. Temperatures continue to trend above average the next couple of weeks with few surprises. Famous last words.
World
At least 15 found dead after Bangladesh Rohingya camp blaze
Searchers recovered at least 15 charred bodies after a devastating fire destroyed thousands of shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday.