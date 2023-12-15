More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 43, showers
We'll see rain into Saturday, with chances of snow in northern Minnesota. Sunday will be sunnier.
Nation
Rain, gusty winds bring weekend washout to Florida before system heads up East Coast
It's beginning to look at lot like ... hurricane season — at least across much of South Florida, where it's been windy and rainy for two days and the forecast predicts more of the same this busy holiday season weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rainy and mild, highs in the 40s
Saturday looks to be a repeat of Friday.
Paul Douglas
Rain Moves In Friday - Watching Snow Potential Friday Night into Early Saturday
We are tracking a system as we head into Friday and Saturday that'll first bring some rain to the metro, but then it could turn a touch snowy by Saturday morning. Click for more details! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 35 with clouds and possible drizzle; change ahead Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.