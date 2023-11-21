More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 42, mostly cloudy and breezy
Clouds will stick around, but it looks like our chances of rain are done for the day. It'll be cool and dry for Thanksgiving, with a chance of a clipper Saturday night and Sunday.
Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving break.
Morning forecast: Showers ending, high 42; cool, quiet Thanksgiving
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Nov. 21
Paul Douglas
A Chilly, Drama-Free Thanksgiving Holiday
A little light rain dribbles out of a stale cloud deck this morning, but skies dry out after lunch. Wednesday looks nice with sunshine and upper 40s. A colder wind whips up Thanksgiving Day, but the sun should be shining. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson