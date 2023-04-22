More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 42, clouds and isolated showers
It'll be chilly with a chance of showers, and more of the same Sunday. Warmer and drier weather is on the way.
World
Heat wave in Thailand prompts warning to stay indoors
Extreme heat has sent temperatures soaring in Thailand as authorities warned people to stay indoors.
Nation
Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 42, chance of a rain-snow mix
It'll be chilly, but warmer and drier weather is on the way.
Nation
AP PHOTOS: Glimpses of a changing Earth, as seen from above
Charred, drained or swamped, built up, dug out or taken apart, blue or green or turned to dust: this is the Earth as seen from above.