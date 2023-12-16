More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 41; showers tapering, with fog possible
We'll have lingering clouds, with slick spots possible tonight. There's a chance of flurries Sunday evening, with a blustery day on tap Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 41, rain and fog
Rain in the Twin Cities and snow to the north will taper Saturday afternoon, but fog will remain. Sunday will see clouds and a powerful cold front arriving that night with a chance of flurries.
Paul Douglas
Twin Cities Rain Through Midday Saturday - A Inch Or Two Of Snow North Of The Metro
Rain showers will continue in the metro through midday Saturday, with the highest chance of 1"+ of snow across central Minnesota from Brainerd to Duluth. Calmer, yet windy, weather is expected Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 34; periods of rain mixed with snow with little or no accumulation possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Rain, gusty winds bring weekend washout to Florida before system heads up East Coast
It's beginning to look at lot like ... hurricane season — at least across much of South Florida, where it's been windy and rainy for two days and the forecast predicts more of the same this busy holiday season weekend.