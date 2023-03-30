More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 40; mixed precipitation
The Twin Cities area could see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting midday, with much of the state under weather advisories. There's a potential of 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, and another mix midweek.
Forecast: Messy storm brings rain, snow, sleet; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, March 30
World
Climate change helps breed springtime wildfires in Spain
In his more than a decade battling wildfires, firefighter Manuel Rubio had never seen a blaze like the one that raged for the past week in eastern Spain. Not this early in the year.
Paul Douglas
Messy End Of The Week With Rain, Snow, And Icing Concerns
We're tracking a complex, messy Spring storm that'll bring two waves of precipitation Thursday into Friday with periods of snow, rain, and ice. Blizzard conditions will also be possible in western and southern Minnesota. - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 14; clear and cold night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.