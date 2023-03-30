The Twin Cities area could see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting midday, with much of the state under weather advisories. There's a potential of 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, and another mix midweek.

The Twin Cities area could see rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow starting midday, with much of the state under weather advisories. There's a potential of 4 to 6 inches of snow by Saturday, and another mix midweek.