Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 31; mainy cloudy ahead of a cloudy Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Anchorage adds to record homeless death total as major winter storm drops more than 2 feet of snow
Four homeless people have died in Anchorage in the last week, underscoring the city's ongoing struggle to house a large homeless population at the same time winter weather has returned, with more than 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow falling within 48 hours.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 40, cloudy with stray flakes
Bundle up: It'll be cloudy, windy and cool, with a chance of stray snowflakes. Saturday will be windy and cool as well, but there's a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly and cloudy; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 10
Paul Douglas
Very November-Like Friday Ahead - Shots At 60F Next Week
It'll be a cloudy and cool Friday in the metro - very much like November out there. Sunnier skies return for the second half of the weekend, and we'll also see warmer temperatures arrive. 60F is possible for a high next Tuesday-Thursday. - D.J. Kayser