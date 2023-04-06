More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38; sunny and breezy
It will feel a little cooler with wind gusts up to 20 mph, but there is warmer weather on the way Friday, with a chance of precipitation overnight. We could top 70 degrees midweek.
Nation
Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs
Water levels fell so low in key reservoirs during the depth of California's drought that boat docks sat on dry, cracked land and cars drove into the center of what should have been Folsom Lake.
Business
Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do next
Deadly storms in the past two weeks have unleashed dozens of tornadoes in the United States, mainly in the South and Midwest, killing at least 63 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of people's homes.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold and windy, high 38
We're in for another cold and breezy day Thursday. Hang on, Minnesota! Temperatures are expected to warm up substantially over the next few days.
Nation
800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec
Freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, knocking out power for about 800,000 people, officials reported.