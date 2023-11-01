More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, partly to mostly cloudy
After our second snowiest Halloween, today will be cool and windy, with a slight chance of flurries. We may get rain later this week, with daylight saving time on the way.
World
Approaching storm may bring highest winds in France and England for decades, forecasters warn
France, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciarán hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, mostly cloudy, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 1
Paul Douglas
Second Snowiest Halloween On Record
The sun stays out much of today and Thursday before a little drizzle on Friday. Steadier rain may arrive Sunday. No more snow or ice or gale-force wind gusts looking out 2 weeks. By late week highs poke into the 40s, which will feel like sweet relief. I'm not ruling out another 50F before Thanksgiving. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson