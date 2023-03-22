More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Powerful Pacific tempest clobbers storm-battered California
A strong late-season Pacific storm that brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California has been blamed for two deaths and forecasters said additional flooding was possible Wednesday in parts of the state.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 38, mostly cloudy
It'll be overcast and gusty but dry, with a bit of a warmup on the way. It could be dry for the next seven days.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 38
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 22
Paul Douglas
Dripping Drainspouts As Minnesota Thaws
A cooler breeze blows today with scrappy clouds. The sun should be more visible Thursday and Friday. A southern storm brushes southeast Minnesota with a few inches of snow Saturday and flurries may reach the metro. Mid to upper 40s a few days next week? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Spring brings more wind, rain and snow to soaked California
A strong late-season Pacific storm brought damaging winds and more rain and snow to saturated California on Tuesday as the first full day of spring showed little change from the state's extraordinary winter.