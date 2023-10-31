More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 36, mix of sun and clouds
The snow is pretty much done, with some melting in store. It'll be chilly tonight, with chances of rain toward the end of the week.
Snow-covered roads making for rough driving in Twin Cities
Slippery roads have spawned several crashes and spinouts on metro area roads Tuesday.
Morning forecast: Clearing skies, high 36
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 31
Two hours of terror and now years of devastation for Acapulco's poor in Hurricane Otis aftermath
Estela Sandoval Díaz was huddled in her tiny concrete bathroom, sure these were the final moments of her life, when Hurricane Otis ripped off her tin roof.
Paul Douglas
Morning Rush Hour: Slipping And Sliding
In late March a coating of slush would be shrug-worthy. No big deal. But first snow of the season, with highway surface temperatures in the upper 20s? It'll be icy and dicey for the morning commute. Leave extra time (and space between vehicles). Slow down to lower the risk of a crunchy fender-bender. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson