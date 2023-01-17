More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34; chance of flurries
Accumulating snow is on the way later Wednesday and Thursday, with a break for the weekend.
Nation
California weather calms after weeks of storms
California's weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, warm; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 17
Nation
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.
Paul Douglas
Touch of Mid-March in Mid-January
Flurries taper today and Wednesday (daylight) looks quiet. We will freshen up the snow Thursday with a plowable 3" to 6" possible, especially south of the Metro. Temps gradually cool to near normal levels as we approach the weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson