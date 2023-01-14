More from Star Tribune
Nation
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33; January thaw begins
We'll see a little sunshine this afternoon, with increasing winds tonight and milder weather continuing. There's a chance of precipitation Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 33, peeks of sun
Early fog should give way to some sunshine, with winds becoming stronger overnight. Another mild day is on tap Sunday, with a chance of precipitation Monday.
Nation
Newsom asks Californians to stay vigilant about more storms
With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage.
Video
Drone camera shows Selma destruction from storm
At least 35 possible tornado touchdowns were reported across several states, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.