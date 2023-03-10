More from Star Tribune
Nation
Atmospheric rivers flood California with more rain, snow
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 33, chance of flurries
It'll be a quiet day. A clipper will bring snow early Saturday into Sunday, with accumulations of less than 3 inches in the Twin Cities area.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high around 35
Snow returns Saturday.
Business
Schools shut, drivers stuck as gales and blizzards batter UK
Trains were canceled, some schools were shut and drivers were stuck for hours on a major highway as a blast of snow and wind hit Britain on Friday for the second time in a week.
Nation
La Nina is gone. These were the deadly storms during its run
La Nina seemed to treat Louisiana and the rest of the Southeast United States like a punching bag. Its three-year barrage of body blows has come to an end, but left behind a lot of scars from hurricanes and tornadoes among other weather disasters.