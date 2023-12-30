More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Creative couple restore 1920 Italianate Minneapolis mansion into dreamy live-work space
World
Eurostar cancels trains due to flooding, stranding hundreds of travelers in Paris and London
The holiday travel plans of hundreds of people were upended Saturday after Eurostar canceled train services to and from London because a tunnel under the River Thames became flooded.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, snow on the way
Freezing rain in the Arrowhead has prompted a winter weather advisory until noon. Snow will develop from the northwest, moving through the state this evening and overnight, leaving a dusting in the Twin Cities area. New Year's Eve will be cool and clear.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 32, cloudy with snow on the way
We'll see cooler temperatures and light snow this evening, with around half an inch in the Twin Cities area. Sunday will bring clearing skies.
Paul Douglas
Snow Expected Saturday Night For The Metro
While the skies will be cloudy Saturday in the metro, a clipper will be moving into northern Minnesota that will spread snow into the metro during the evening hours. This will push out early Sunday, leaving 0.5-1.5" of snow across northern/eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37, mostly sunny
Temps are still above average. Clouds will increase overnight, with a clipper bringing snow Saturday evening into Sunday in the Twin Cities area.