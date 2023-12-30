Freezing rain in the Arrowhead has prompted a winter weather advisory until noon. Snow will develop from the northwest, moving through the state this evening and overnight, leaving a dusting in the Twin Cities area. New Year's Eve will be cool and clear.

Freezing rain in the Arrowhead has prompted a winter weather advisory until noon. Snow will develop from the northwest, moving through the state this evening and overnight, leaving a dusting in the Twin Cities area. New Year's Eve will be cool and clear.