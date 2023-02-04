More from Star Tribune
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, including a record-setting wind chill of minus 108 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 78 C) on the summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 31, partly cloudy
A breeze will make temperatures feel like they're in the 20s, but we're out of the deep freeze. There's a chance of mixed precipitation Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 31; mix of sun and clouds
We'll see steadily rising temps, with increasing clouds this afternoon. More warmer weather is on the way, with a chance of a wintry mix Monday.
Paul Douglas
A Lack of Global Ice Coverage. Warmer Temps Ahead
After a week of face-numbing cold, we'll finally pull out of the Arctic cellar this weekend. Highs will warm into the 30s over the next several days, nearly 40 to 50 degrees warmer than it was Friday morning. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Sports
Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms
Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that's the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.