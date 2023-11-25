More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: High of 30, mostly cloudy and chilly
It'll be windy, with a chance of flurries in southern Minnesota. Sunday brings a clipper with snow accumulations of less than an inch.
Morning forecast: High of 31, chance of snow
It'll be chilly, with winds making it feel like it's in the teens. There's a chance of snow today and again Sunday, with accumulations of less than an inch possible overall.
Paul Douglas
I'd Like A New Doppler For Christmas
Clouds may leak a little "snow" on our heads later today as a storm tracks to our south. A clipper squeezes outa little slush tomorrow. Maybe a half inch? Breaking. News. I see very little snow, with a mild bias continuing. A few 40s in early December? Yep. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 22, with increasing clouds ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.