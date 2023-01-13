More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 20, peeks of sunshine
Cloud cover should clear, with temperatures staying cool. There's warmer (and windier) weather on the way Saturday, with chances of precipitation early next week.
Nation
EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado
A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then some sun; high 20
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 13
Minneapolis
Why can Edina quickly plow their streets, but Mpls. can't?
The simplest answer, according to public works leaders and experts who study urban plowing, is cars and where to put them: "It all gets down to parking."
Paul Douglas
Cool But Sunny Friday The 13th - Near Record Highs Sunday?
The sunshine returns on Friday, but it'll be a chilly sunshine with highs only in the teens and 20s. Warmer weather awaits this weekend, and we could even approach a record Sunday. More active weather is possible next week. - D.J. Kayser