Nation
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 17, sunny
It'll be sunny but chilly, with some overnight fog. Temperatures will gradually rise next week, with a chance of snow midweek.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 17; foggy start gives way to sunshine
Fog will clear late this morning, with warmer temperatures on the way early next week.
World
AP PHOTOS: Snow is a no-show as Europe feels the winter heat
Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts are fearing for the future.
St. Paul
Heavy snow makes for messy cleanup in Twin Cities
Officials ask for patience as snowplowing continues.