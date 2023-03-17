More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 17; mix of clouds and sun
It'll be chilly and windy, with a chance of flurries Friday night. There's nicer weather on the way Sunday.
Nation
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: climate activist
Snow falls thick as skiers shed their gear and duck into the Sundeck Restaurant, one of the first certified energy efficient buildings in the U.S. – this one at 11,200 feet (3,413 meters) above sea level atop Aspen Mountain in Colorado. Skiers in brightly colored helmets jockey for a spot at the bar, their bodies warmed by thick, insulated walls and highly efficient condensing boilers.
Nation
California buildings still in peril from tumbling cliff
About two dozen people forced to flee Southern California apartment buildings endangered by a tumbling oceanside hill may be evacuated indefinitely.
Weather
Highways in southwest Minnesota begin to reopen, but tough travel conditions persist
Visibility was a tenth of a mile or less along Interstate 90 overnight and was closed from Fairmont west to the South Dakota border.
Nation
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: