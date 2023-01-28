More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 11, with subzero windchills
There's a windchill advisory in northern Minnesota, with a winter weather advisory in the southern part of the state. Colder air is on the way, with temperatures back in the teens midweek.
Nation
Hawaii firefighter injured when swept away in storm drain
A Hawaii firefighter was critically injured Friday when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline, officials said.
Weather
Morning forecast: High of 11; get ready for the big chill
There's a windchill advisory in northern Minnesota, with a winter weather advisory along I-90 in the southern part of the state. Colder air is on the way.
World
3 dead, 1 missing as rain pounds New Zealand's largest city
Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption.
World
Spellbinding polar night gets darker in warming Arctic
At 10:40 a.m. on a day in January, two powerful beams of light from the Svalbard governor's boat pierced the complete darkness of the mountain-fringed fjord it was sailing. It was carrying the children's choir from this remote village's church to visit an even more isolated Arctic outpost.